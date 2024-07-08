ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 552,190 people (+1200 per day), 8171 tanks, 14,966 artillery systems, 15,685 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine's defence forces have eliminated 550,990 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press centre of the General Staff. 

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 08.07.24 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ about 552190 (+1200) people,
  • tanks ‒ 8171 (+16) units,
  • armoured combat vehicles  ‒ 15685 (+40) units,
  • artillery systems  – 14966 (+29) units,
  • MLRS  – 1115 (+0) units,
  • air defence systems  ‒ 880 (+1) units,
  • aircraft  – 361 (+1) units,
  • helicopters  – 326 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of the operational and tactical level – 11893 (+31),
  • cruise missiles  ‒ 2353 (+1),
  • ships /boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,
  • submarines  - 1 (+0) units,
  • motor vehicles and fuel tanks  – 20150 (+47) units,
  • special equipment  ‒ 2503 (+8)

