SSU and PGO conduct 28 searches of top officials who forced "paid tribute" to regional customs. PHOTOS

The Prosecutor General's Office jointly with the SSU detained the head of the Department of Departmental Security and Control of the State Customs Service and his deputy, as well as the deputy head of a regional customs office, for systematic extortion and receiving illegal benefits.

According to the investigation, these officials organized a scheme to systematically extort and receive bribes from the heads of regional customs offices.

It is noted that every month they demanded money from their subordinates for not creating artificial obstacles in their activities and "covering up" violations committed by employees. The investigation, which lasted more than a year, documented at least eight such transfers of funds.

"The cynicism of the situation is that it is the departmental security and control unit that is tasked with combating corruption at customs, and its head has actually launched a corruption mechanism and collected tribute from regional customs," said Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin.

Currently, the Director of the Department of Departmental Security and Control of the State Customs Service and his deputy, as well as the deputy head of the regional customs office, have been detained on suspicion of committing criminal offences under articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

- Art. 368(3) (acceptance of an offer, promise, or receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official);

- Article 369(3) (offer, promise, or provision of an unlawful benefit to an official).

In addition, a notice of suspicion is being prepared against the former acting head of one of the regional customs offices, who is currently heading the department of the same customs office, under Part 3 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (offering, promising or giving an unlawful benefit to an official).

Currently, law enforcement officers are conducting 28 searches, including in the Central Office of the State Customs Service, as well as in regional security and control units of the Western, Southern and Central regions.

Other persons involved in these illegal actions are being identified. The investigation is ongoing.

