Australia announces new $250 million military aid package for Ukraine

The Australian government has decided to provide Ukraine with another $250 million in military support. This is the country's largest contribution since Russia's full-scale invasion.

Australia will also provide a "small number" of personnel for the new NATO command for Ukraine - 700 people for training and security assistance.

The Australian military package reportedly includes guided missiles, air defense missiles, anti-tank weapons, ammunition, and a shipment of shoes.

According to the Australian government, the total amount of support from Australia is $1.3 billion, including $1.1 billion for the Ukrainian military.