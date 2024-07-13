ENG
In Rostov region, fire broke out at oil depot after unmanned aerial vehicle attack. VIDEO

UAVs attacked an oil depot near Tsimlyansk (Rostov region).

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian media.

The drones hit it at around 4 am, causing the fuel tank to catch fire.

According to Governor Golubev, there were no fatalities or injuries.

"The fire has been assigned the third rank. Fire crews are working at the scene, 49 people and 14 vehicles are involved. Information is being updated," Golubev said.

