Occupiers are preparing new units for attacks in Kharkiv direction, - "Kharkiv" OTG

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy continued its offensive. Over the past day, there were 13 combat engagements in the areas of Hlyboke, Starytsa, Lyptsi, and Vovchansk.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Kharkiv operational and tactical group.

As noted, since the beginning of the day, the Defence Forces have repelled 5 enemy attacks.

The OTG "Kharkiv" informs that Russian troops are trying to regroup their units in the direction of Lyptsi and in Vovchansk, as well as preparing units of the 153rd, 47th, and 138th 6A brigades for attacks in Vovchansk.

Our troops continue to take measures to strengthen defence resilience.

It is also reported that on 12 July the enemy lost 112 people in this sector.

"In our sector, the enemy lost 2 tanks, 1 armoured personnel carrier, 9 artillery systems, 7 vehicles, 1 air defence system, 3 units of special equipment and 40 UAVs destroyed or damaged. They also destroyed 77 enemy shelters and 3 UAV launching positions," the statement said.