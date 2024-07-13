ENG
Soldiers of 3rd SAB completely destroyed enemy OP with help of modern hexacopter drone in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade destroyed an occupation observation post in the Kharkiv region using a modern hexacopter drone.

The video was published on the brigade's Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Among the most recent casualties are another Nona-S self-propelled artillery and a mortar. We also hit the BK's field staff, buggies, and several Russian trucks at the LBZ," the soldiers added.

