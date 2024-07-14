Russians partially restore nuclear weapons storage facility in occupied Crimea - DIU

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, the Russian military has partially restored the Soviet nuclear weapons depot Feodosia-13. However, Russia is currently using this facility as a storage facility for conventional ammunition.

This was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine in response to a request from Suspilne Crimea regarding the presence of nuclear weapons in the occupied Crimea, Censor.NET reports.

The DIU said that there are currently no facilities on the peninsula where the occupiers are deploying nuclear weapons. No cases of transportation of these weapons have been recorded.

However, according to Ukrainian intelligence, the occupiers have partially restored the Feodosia-13 facility. The Russian army is currently using it to store conventional ammunition.

The Russians have been working on restoring the nuclear weapons depot on the peninsula in previous years.

Additional information

"Feodosiya-13 is a Soviet nuclear weapons depot located in the Kyzyltash (Red Stone) tract near Sudak. The storage facility was built in 1951-1953. The construction of this storage facility was supervised by the then head of the People's Commissariat of Internal Affairs (NKVD) Lavrenty Beria.

In 1992, Feodosiya-13 was declassified and the nuclear warheads were transported to the territory of the Russian Federation.