During week, 8,100 occupiers were eliminated and 1,355 units of Russian weapons and military equipment were destroyed. INFOGRAPHICS

During the week from July 7 to 14, 2024, the losses of the Russian army amounted to about 8,100 personnel.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk.

As noted, the weapons / military equipment of the Russian troops suffered significant losses:

51 tanks;

166 combat armored vehicles;

325 artillery systems;

4 MLRS;

11 air defense installations;

435 units of auto equipment;

71 units of special equipment.

In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed an enemy plane, 45 missiles, and 246 unmanned aerial vehicles.

It will be recalled that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian soldiers have eliminated 559,090 Russian invaders.