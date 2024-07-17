Bezuhla leaves "Servant of People" faction

Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence, MP Mariana Bezuhla has resigned from the "Servant of the People" faction.

This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, Censor.NET reports.

She did this at her own request. Now there are 233 MPs left in the "Servant of the People".

The information was also confirmed by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko.

Bezuhla herself posted a video on Telegram.

"It's official: I have left the Servant of the People faction," she said.

Read more: Bezuhla, deputy head of Verkhovna Rada committee, "servant of people", filed complaint with SBI against Syrskyi, accusing him of obstructing her parliamentary activities