Bezuhla, deputy head of Verkhovna Rada committee, "servant of people", filed complaint with SBI against Syrskyi, accusing him of obstructing her parliamentary activities
Mariana Bezuhla, deputy chair of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence and a member of the "Servant of the People" party, filed a complaint with the State Bureau of Investigation against the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi. She accused the commander-in-chief of obstructing her parliamentary work.
The MP wrote about this on her page on the Telegram social network, Censor.NET reports.
"I am filing a statement with the State Bureau of Investigation regarding the violation of Article 351 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, namely, obstruction of the activities of a people's deputy of Ukraine," the politician wrote.
Bezuhla then quoted an excerpt from an article of the Criminal Code, which, in her opinion, should be applied to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. She wrote that violations of such an article are punishable by a fine of one thousand to two thousand tax-free minimum incomes, or probationary supervision for up to three years, or restraint of liberty for the same period.
"Failure by an official to comply with the lawful demands of a member of the Ukrainian parliament or a local council, creating artificial obstacles to their work, or providing them with knowingly false information is punishable by a fine of one thousand to two thousand tax-free minimum incomes or probation for up to three years, or restraint of liberty for the same period," Bezuhla said in a statement.
