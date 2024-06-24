General Sodol, head of eastern front, "killed more Ukrainian soldiers than any Russian general", - Deputy Head of Verkhovna Rada Committee, "Servant of People" Bezuhla

Mariana Bezuhla, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Defence Committee and MP from the Servant of the People party, said that Yuriy Sodol, commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, is responsible for more deaths of Ukrainian soldiers than any Russian general.

Bezuhla wrote about this in her telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Mariupol, Krynky, Avdiivka, Ocheretyne, Vovchansk. Will this go on? Do the military have to unite on the basis of hatred for their leader? Do we really have to lose people and territory like this? Is this how it works? Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, do you not care at all whether this is your plan?" - she wrote.

She also addressed Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, stating that he had not reacted to the situation with General Sodol: "And no reaction from the Minister of Defence with all these cardboard hotlines and 'military ombudsmen'. It's as if nothing is happening. Rustem Enverovych, do you even know what is going on?"

Earlier, Bezuhla accused Sodol of having no defensive structures near Toretsk.

On 23 June, the Chief of Staff of the Azov Brigade, Bohdan Krotevych (Tavr), wrote a letter to the State Bureau of Investigation calling for the opening of criminal proceedings against a Ukrainian general who, in his opinion, "killed more Ukrainian soldiers than any Russian general". However, he did not name the general.

Read more: Robotyne is no longer ours, neither is Krynky. Syrskyi time for military-medical commission - deputy head of VR committee, "Servant of people" Bezuhla