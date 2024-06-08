The Ukrainian Defence Forces have not controlled Robotyne for several weeks, and Krynky recently as well.

MP from the Servant of the People party Mariana Bezuhla wrote about this on her Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"When I returned from the front and witnessed what happened in the Kharkiv region and other areas, what was happening in the combat units, what Sodol was doing, what the situation was with the fortifications, etc., I addressed the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence, and Intelligence to hold a hearing. I have to admit that, even though there was no immediate response, two weeks later, the chairman of the committee, Zavitnevych, organized a meeting. I am grateful to him for that," Bezuhla wrote.

According to her, the committee's meeting was classified as top secret, so she could not give details, but she shared her general impressions.

Read also: Syrskyi, Sodol, Bargylevych, Pavliuk are the general faction that destroys our chances for change and victory, - Deputy Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee, "Servant of the People" Bezuhla

According to Bezugla, they attended the hearing yesterday:

Barhylevych - Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (keynote speaker)

Lebedenko - Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (a left-wing passenger on the topic of the meeting, deputy for technology, Syrsky himself was afraid to come - he sent his deputy. - M.B.)

Drapatyi - Bargylevych's deputy (appointed to lead the defense of Kharkiv region after the scandalous dismissal of Halushkin, his comments were the most substantive of all; Drapatyi's new duties are "exile", as he is not from the faction of the Chief of the Main Command - M.B.)

Skibitsky - Budanov's deputy from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (intelligence warned the Armed Forces of the invasion at least a month in advance - again, the "rake" is mentioned, 2022. - M.B.)

Dubrovin is the head of the Military Counterintelligence Department (military counterintelligence, witnesses to the disorder in the Armed Forces - M.B.)

Yakovets is the head of the state special transport (they deal with fortifications in the Ministry of Defence, appointed recently after Syrsky kicked him out of the Armed Forces support forces because he was not "his own" either. - M.B.)

Tsyatskun is the head of border intelligence (silent - M.B.)

"They are all generals. There were also a few sad colonels in the 'retinue' who were silent. For example, the head of the Department of Military Strategic Analysis (we have such a thing, yes!) - without any materials and without saying a word," the MP said.

According to her, Bargylevych was telling us on his fingers (no materials were prepared - M.B.) how difficult the situation was, but it was under control. Why it is important to hold Krynky and how critical Robotyne is. How the first-line fortifications are built by units according to their needs, and the General Staff provides methodological support to the JFOs for the second and third lines. That all combat orders have been issued for the Kharkiv region.

"When asked why there was only the 125th TD in the direction of the Russian attack, and not a single unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Vovchansk, he evaded the question. In general, he said a lot. This time, we finally had the minutes of the meeting, and part of the minutes can be called "How we fu...ked the invasion, 2024". It also contains lies about Krynok and Robotyne," she adds.

Also read: The new head of the front, General Sodol, is a criminal. Syrsky allowed him to install 'his own', - Deputy Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee Bezuhla

"So, Robotyne has not been ours for several weeks now. And they are silent about it. And Krynky de facto too (recently). Robotyno is the only result of Zaluzhnyi's counter-offensive, a village in the lowlands that became a cemetery of lives, Western equipment, and the arrogance of the generals. Now it is also a symbol of lies and "nothing has changed" for me. Krynky is a bloody project of Sodol, who was promoted to lose Avdiivka and lose Kharkiv region. Generals, do you think that the allies are stupid, that they can't see what's going on from the satellites? Are you serious? There is more truth in social media and on the Deep State map.

After the meeting, Barhylevych threatened me that if I wrote about him, I was an enemy, and he is a stickler for enemies. And that I was worse than the Russians. Nothing is worse than the Russians, but liar generals are very close!" Bezugla assures.

"Oleksandr Stanislavovych, (Bezuhla addresses Syrskyi - Ed.) go to the HQC! Open up our chances, go, just go... The army can fight, WIN, but without you and all these factionalists, we need new commanders! Don't strangle us! The army needs oxygen!" she summarises.



