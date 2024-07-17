After repair, nuclear power unit was connected to system, this will strengthen energy sector - Ministry of Energy

The scheduled repair of the nuclear power unit was completed ahead of schedule.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, Censor.NET reports.

"After scheduled repairs and nuclear fuel reloading, one of the nuclear units was connected to the power grid. It will add 1000 MW of capacity to the power system. This will significantly affect the stability of the power system in a difficult period," the statement said.

The Ministry noted that it is thanks to nuclear generation that the country has electricity despite the difficult situation.

Prior to the full-scale invasion, Ukraine had 15 nuclear power units in operation, of which 9 units are currently on the territory controlled by Ukraine (6 units are located at the Russian-occupied ZNPP).

