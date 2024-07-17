After being released from detention center, Chervinskyi met with Poroshenko and ES People’s Deputies

Colonel Roman Chervinskyi, who was released from detention center on bail, came from Kropyvnytskyi to Kyiv and met with Petro Poroshenko and People`s Deputies from the European Solidarity faction. As it is known, all 27 people's deputies from the ES requested that the reconnaissance man be bailed out, and Petro Poroshenko promptly paid UAH 9 million in bail.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the ES press service.

Roman Chervinskyi has been in pre-trial detention since April 2023, his detention has been constantly extended with violations of procedural norms, and the criminal case itself is openly political, the intelligence officer's lawyers believe.

As you know, Roman Chervinskyi participated in the preparation and conduct of unique special operations during his service in the intelligence service, including the elimination of pro-Russian terrorists "Givi" and "Motorola", the detention of a key witness to the downing of the Malaysian MH17 aircraft, Tsemakh, as well as a special operation to lure Wagner PMC militants to the territory of Ukraine, which was disrupted due to the leakage of information to Belarusian dictator Lukashenko.

"The truth will prevail. This is not the final victory. We have very serious battles ahead, but these are battles for truth, these are battles for justice. And these are battles for Ukraine. Today we have taken the first, but very important step. Roman has become a real symbol of faith in the truth, a symbol of conviction, a symbol of a Ukrainian hero, a Ukrainian warrior," Poroshenko said.

"We have to thank Roman. As the fifth President, I still cannot tell you about the very important cases that I was entrusted with as Supreme Commander-in-Chief. Roman is one of the best Special Forces soldiers, officers, and heroes, to whom we have entrusted incredible tasks. One day, Roman and I will talk about it," Poroshenko said.

"Today is a very symbolic day - the 10th anniversary of the downing of MH17. Russian terrorist forces and their proxies from occupied Donetsk were involved in this terrorist attack. 298 people died, including 80 children, and Russia is still unpunished. To punish Russia, the hero Roman Chervinskyi conducted a unique special operation, by the way, on the order of the then President Poroshenko, when the war criminal Tsemakh was kidnapped and taken from occupied Donetsk. Unfortunately, he was not convicted. He was supposed to testify about his crimes and those of the Russians, about the details of the Russian Buk that shot down MH17. But Tsemakh was handed over to Moscow. And the person who conducted such a unique operation spent more than a year in a pre-trial detention center," Iryna Herashchenko reminded.

"It is worth recalling today the same political cases of General Pavlovskyi, General Marchenko, Rif-Antonenko, and Yuliia Kuzmenko. All of these are far-fetched, concocted out of thin air political cases. At a time when the OPFL is sitting in our parliament, and no one is responsible," Herashchenko is outraged.

Colonel Chervinskyi thanked everyone who fought for his release from custody. In his opinion, the main reason for the persecution is Wagnergate, which he publicly announced after the foiled special operation. "This is a consequence of the Wagnerian operation, and it shows that the people who committed these treacherous steps are afraid of the truth. And this was on the eve of the war, when we warned. In fact, the authorities should thank us for telling the truth, because it is a sign of democracy. We talk about their mistakes - please change your position, because it can lead to negative consequences. Instead, they put us in jail. This is short-sightedness," Chervinskyi is convinced.