Soldiers of 79th Brigade destroy three enemy T-72B3M tanks, two armoured personnel carriers and finish off Russian stormtroopers with drones near Kurakhove. VIDEO

Paratroopers from the 79th Air Assault Brigade defeated an enemy assault column near Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of successful combat operations by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"In the area of Kurakhove, the Russians tried once again to break through our defences by sending a convoy consisting of three newest T-72B3M tanks, two armoured personnel carriers with troops and a group of motorcyclists. The tanks are equipped with additional protection in the form of a turret shed, electronic warfare systems, and mine trawls. Despite such preparations, the convoy did not reach the Ukrainian positions - 3 tanks that had tripped mines were hit and completely burned by drones. Both armoured personnel carriers were also hit. At least 6 Russian soldiers were killed by grenades dropped from Mavic drones. It is noteworthy how one of the Russian soldiers hides in the basement of a large dilapidated building, and then this building is destroyed by a Ukrainian guided aerial bomb. Another brilliant victory of the 79th Brigade soldiers," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

