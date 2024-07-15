ENG
Soldiers of 79th Separate Airmobile Brigade eliminated 6 occupiers and wounded 5 more. VIDEO

The pilots of the attack drone company of the 79th separate airborne assault brigade of the PERUN GROUP used powerful ammunition drops to target the occupiers and eliminate a significant number of personnel.

According to Censor.NET, 6 Russian invaders were killed and 5 more were wounded.

