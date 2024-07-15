Occupiers shelled Nikopol with artillery and attacked with drones. Businesses, houses and outbuildings were damaged. PHOTOS

During the day on 15 July, Russian invaders shelled the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and drones. No one was killed or injured.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhii Lysak on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"It's another turbulent day in the Nikopol region. The enemy covered with artillery fire. They hit with kamikaze drones," the official said in a statement.

The Marhanets and Pokrovske communities, as well as Nikopol, came under enemy fire.

As a result of shelling by the Russian occupation army, an industrial enterprise was damaged, a four-storey building, 10 private houses, four outbuildings and a garage were destroyed.

In addition, a car and a truck were damaged. The shelling also damaged a power line. Several fires broke out, which were extinguished by firefighters.

Lysak also showed photos of the consequences of today's shelling.

Watch more: Soldiers of Presidential Brigade destroy enemy equipment together with Russian invaders. VIDEO