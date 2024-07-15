Soldiers of Presidential Brigade destroy enemy equipment together with Russian invaders. VIDEO
Soldiers of the Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Separate Presidential Brigade from the BULAVA unit destroyed an enemy APC and a tank with kamikaze drones and eliminated the occupiers hiding in abandoned buildings.
According to Censor.NET, the successful work of the drone operators was published on the Operational Armed Forces of Ukraine Telegram channel.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password