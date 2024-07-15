Soldiers of Presidential Brigade destroy enemy equipment together with Russian invaders. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Separate Presidential Brigade from the BULAVA unit destroyed an enemy APC and a tank with kamikaze drones and eliminated the occupiers hiding in abandoned buildings.

According to Censor.NET, the successful work of the drone operators was published on the Operational Armed Forces of Ukraine Telegram channel.

