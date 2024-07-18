5 people were killed in shelling in Donetsk region, there are three wounded: Ruscists fired from various calibre weapons. PHOTOS

Russian occupants shelled a number of settlements in the Donetsk region, killing 5 people and wounding 3.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the Donetsk Prosecutor's Office.

Thus, on the morning of 18 July 2024, Russians fired artillery at the village of Pleshchiivka, Kramatorsk district. An 85-year-old man died as a result of a hit to a residential building. They tried to save his wife, but she died.

The occupiers also struck the village of Hrodivka, Pokrovsk district, hitting the private sector, killing three women aged 26, 32 and 77.

The Russian military shelled the village of Velyka Novosilka, Volnovakha district, with a KAB-250. A married couple of 48 and 56, who were in their house, were wounded.

Another 58-year-old man was injured in Zalizne, which was shelled by the occupiers, probably with artillery.

