The occupiers destroyed the positions of the Ukrainian military in the village of Urozhaine in Donetsk region with intense attacks and shelling. Therefore, the Ukrainian Defence Forces were redeployed to save the lives of the servicemen.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the spokesman for the OSGT "Khortytsia" Nazar Voloshyn in a commentary to "Interfax-Ukraine".

He noted that the settlement itself was almost completely destroyed by enemy shelling. Keeping the personnel there was a threat to the lives of our military. He added that the Ukrainian military are controlling the situation in that area and are giving an adequate response to the enemy.

"The enemy suffers considerable losses every day in order to achieve success and some kind of victory in the settlements and towns destroyed by them. They are not just one hundred killed, but the result is a destroyed settlement and a pile of corpses of Russian soldiers around it, who will not return home to their families," the spokesman said.

On 14 July, DeepState analysts reported that the enemy had occupied Urozhaine.

