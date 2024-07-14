Russian troops occupy the village of Urozhayne in the Donetsk region (Vremivka direction).

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to DeepState.

As noted, on 13 July, in the morning, the enemy launched a massive assault on the northern part of the village. The enemy's forces were significant, we have information about two companies of personnel.

"We are clarifying the reasons and preconditions for such a defense collapse," DeepState analysts add.

There is currently no official information on the capture of the enemy village.

On 16 August 2023, it became known that Ukraine's defenders had liberated Urozhayne in the Volnovakha district of the Donetsk region.