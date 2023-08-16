Armed Forces liberated Urozhayne, - Ministry of Defense

Ukrainian defenders liberated Urozhayne in Volnovakha district of Donetsk region.

This was reported by Deputy Minister of Defence Hanna Malyar, Censor.NET reports.

"Urozhayne has been liberated. Our defenders are consolidating their positions. The offensive continues," she wrote in a telegram.

The village of Urozhayne belongs to the Velykonovosilkivska settlement military administration of the Volnovakha district of Donetsk region. The settlement has been under occupation since March 2022.

Urozhayne and Staromayorske are located to the south of Velyka Novosilka.