Russian invaders occupy Yevhenivka village in Donetsk region - DeepState. MAP

Russian occupants seized the village of Yevhenivka, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to DeepState.

"The enemy occupied Yevhenivka and advanced near Yurivka," the statement said.

The village of Yevhenivka is 20 km from Pokrovsk.

The analysts also made changes to the map of the battles. The village is now in the red zone, which means that control of the settlement has been taken over by Russian troops.





According to the General Staff of Ukraine, the ruscists were most active in the Pokrovsk direction.

Since the beginning of yesterday, they have attempted to penetrate the defences 41 times near the localities of Prohres, Vozdvyzhenka, Karlivka, Novooleksandrivka, Kalynove, Yurivka, Novoselivka Persha and Yevhenivka.

Earlier, it was reported that the Russian military occupied the villages of Sokil and Voskhod in Donetsk region.

