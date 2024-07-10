Over 40 enemy attacks were repelled in Pokrovsk sector, combat took place in vicinity of Vovchansk, Starytsia and Lyptsi in Kharkiv region - General Staff

Over the past day, 9 July 2024, 147 combat engagements were recorded in the frontline in Ukraine.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

According to the updated information, over the past day, the enemy launched a total of three missile attacks (6 rockets), 61 air strikes (98 GABs) and 1,009 kamikaze attacks, and fired 4,366 times at the positions of our troops and localities.

The enemy's air strikes hit the areas of Starytsia, Vovchansk, Lyptsi, Pokaliane, Hlyboke, Mali Prokhody, Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, Kurylivka in Kharkiv region; Bilohorivka in Luhansk region; Siversk, Chasiv Yar, New York, Toretsk, Oleksandropil, Myrnohrad, Rivne, Urozhaine, Vidradne, Makarivka, Kalynove, Ivanivske, Vovche, Zhelanne, Uspenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Kostiantynivka, Velyka Novosilka, Donetsk region; Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia and Tiahynka in Kherson region.

Strikes on the enemy

Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces hit two command posts, an artillery system, two air defence facilities and 16 areas of enemy personnel concentration.

Situation in Kharkiv region

The enemy continued active operations in the Kharkiv sector, with a total of eight combat engagements taking place. Fighting took place near the towns of Vovchansk, Starytsia and Lyptsi.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our units ten times. Defence forces repelled the enemy's assault near Berestove, Pishchane and Synkivka.

Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, our troops repelled 17 occupants' attacks in the Lyman sector near Hrekivka, Nevske, Makiivka in Luhansk region and Terny in Donetsk region.

"In the Siverskyi sector, the Defence Forces repelled seven assault attacks near Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamianske, Vyimka and Rozdolivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Defence Forces stopped 12 enemy attempts to break through the defences in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Hryhorivka and Andriivka in Donetsk region," the statement said.

The General Staff also informs that in the Toretsk sector, with the support of aviation, the enemy carried out 18 attacks near the settlements of Pivnichne, Pivdenne, Toretsk and New York.

"In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 43 assault and offensive attacks in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Yevhenivka, Kalynove, Novoselivka Persha, Yasnobrodivka and Karlivka in Donetsk region, where the invaders, supported by air power, tried to force our units out of their positions," the General Staff added.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Netaylove, Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka and Kostiantynivka, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops 11 times.

Situation in the South

In the Vremivsk sector, the aggressor made 10 attacks on our positions near Vodiane and Urozhaine in the Donetsk region.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian troops repelled five enemy attacks in the direction of Huliaipole. The situation is under control.

In the Orikhivsk sector, five combat engagements took place in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriivka in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, our defenders repelled one enemy attack on the left bank. No positions were lost.

Situation in the North

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of offensive groups of occupants were detected.

"On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine," the General Staff informs.

At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire contact line.

Yesterday, the total losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1,100 people. Our troops also neutralised two tanks, 11 armoured combat vehicles, 36 artillery systems, three air defence systems, 51 operational and tactical UAVs, 57 vehicles and 15 pieces of special equipment.