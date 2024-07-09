8 combat engagements continue in Pokrovsk direction, enemy concentrates efforts near Novooleksandrivka and Novoselivka Persha, - General Staff

As of 4:00 pm on 9 July 2024, 81 combat engagements took place along the entire frontline. The Russian invaders are focusing their main efforts on the Pokrovsk direction, accounting for more than 35 percent of all clashes.

As noted, Ukrainian defenders are holding back the onslaught of the occupation forces and inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

Situation in the North

In the border areas of the Sumy and Chernihiv regions, the enemy continues to carry out its terrorist attacks with the help of artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

At the same time, our soldiers have repelled four occupants' attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Starytsia, and Lyptsi, and two more attacks are ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy tried unsuccessfully to storm the positions of our units near Berestove and Pishchane four times.

Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, the enemy became somewhat more active in the Lyman direction today. It launched 12 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Hrekivka, Nevske, Makiivka and Terny. All the engagements ended without success for the enemy.

"The enemy continues to look for weaknesses in our defence in the Siversk direction. They conducted three attacks near Verkhnekamianske, Vyimkam, and Rozdolivka. He received a fierce rebuff. The occupiers' losses are being clarified," the statement said.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders made three unsuccessful assaults near Chasiv Yar, Hryhorivka, and Andriivka. The enemy supported its offensive with attack aircraft, launching unguided missiles near Chasiv Yar.

The General Staff also emphasises that the number of enemy attacks in the Toretsk direction has increased to 9. The enemy is attacking near populated areas: Pivnichne, where our defenders repelled 5 attacks (one attack is currently ongoing), Pivdenne and New York, where two attacks were repelled. Fighting is still ongoing in two locations. The aggressor's aviation is actively working, in particular, the settlement of New York was bombed, where the enemy dropped eight KABs, and the occupiers also fired at the area with unguided aerial missiles.

"The Pokrovsk direction witnessed the highest number of combat engagements. Since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 29 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Tymofiivka, Karlivka, Kalynove, Yevhenivka, Yasnobrodivka, Progres and Novoselivka Persha. The defence forces are holding back the attack and have repelled 21 enemy attacks, with eight battles still ongoing. The enemy is concentrating its efforts near Novooleksandrivka and Novoselivka Persha. The latter, along with Oleksandropil, were hit by NARs from attack aircraft. Russian terrorists struck the area of Myrnohrad with KABs," the General Staff added.

Four battles near Neitalove, Kostiantynivka, and Paraskoviivka in the Kurakhove direction ended.

Situation in the South

A firefight continues in the Vremivka direction near Vodiane. Five enemy attacks have already been repelled by our units. The defense forces are taking measures to prevent the occupants from advancing deeper into our territory. Russian terrorists used five NARs in the area. They also fired from multiple rocket launchers. In particular, near Urozhaine, Rivne, and Staromaiorske.

In the Orikhiv direction, three enemy attacks were repelled near Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the occupiers dropped seven KABs in and around Tiahyntsi.