Peskov: "Russia does not strike civilian objects in Ukraine"

The spokesman for the Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov commented on Russia's missile attack on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv on 8 July. According to him, it was an alleged "anti-missile fall".

His statement was quoted by Russian media, Censor.NET reports.

The Kremlin spokesman cynically claimed that Russia did not strike civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

"Russia does not strike civilian objects during the special operation in Ukraine. The incident in the Kyiv hospital was the fall of an anti-missile," Peskov said.

Putin's spokesperson also added that Russians should be guided by the statements of the Russian Defence Ministry regarding the incident with the shelling of the children's hospital.

The day before, the Russian Ministry of Defence said after a massive missile strike on Ukraine that "the target of the strike was achieved, the designated objects were hit".

A blow to Okhmatdet

On the morning of 8 July, ruscists launched a missile attack on Kyiv. A rocket hit the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Shevchenkivskyi district, Mayor Vitali Klytschko said.

Patients who were treated at the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital will be transferred to other hospitals in the capital.

According to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, there are people under the rubble of the hospital building. As of 12.00 on 8 July, the exact number of injured and dead is unknown.

As a result of the Russian attack, the hospital buildings were damaged, some of the medical facility's buildings were destroyed, and windows and glass were smashed. Health Minister Viktor Liashko said that the Russian strike damaged the toxicology and oncology departments, intensive care and operating theatres.

The SSU has classified Russia's attack on the National Children's Specialised Hospital Okhmatdyt as a war crime and opened a criminal investigation into the matter. According to preliminary data, the Russians hit the hospital with an X-101 missile.

Among those killed in the Russian attack on Okhmatdyt was 30-year-old nephrologist Svitlana Lukyanchuk.

More than 600 patients were evacuated from Okhmatdyt, the largest multidisciplinary children's hospital in Ukraine, 100 of them to other hospitals, and 50 people were injured, including 7 children.

