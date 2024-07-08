Children’s nephrologist Svitlana Lukianchuk died as result of Russian strike on Okhmatdyt

Among those killed in the Russian attack on Okhmatdyt was 30-year-old nephrologist Svitlana Lukianchuk, a native of Lviv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a Facebook post by Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi.

"Svitlana Lukianchuk, a 30-year-old woman from Lviv, is in Okhmatdyt. Svitlana was born in Lviv. She was an orphan, so her aunt took care of her.

She graduated from the Bohomolets National Medical University. After that, she completed her internship. She worked as a paediatric nephrologist at Okhmatdyt," he wrote.

"Svitlana will be buried in Lviv near her parents, at the Holoskiv cemetery. RIP," Sadovyi added.

A blow to Okhmatdyt

On the morning of 8 July, Russians launched a missile attack on Kyiv. A rocket hit the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Shevchenkivskyi district, Mayor Vitalii Klytschko said.

Patients who were treated at the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital will be transferred to other hospitals in the capital.

According to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, there are people under the rubble of the hospital building. As of 12.00 on 8 July, the exact number of injured and dead is unknown.

As a result of the Russian attack, the hospital buildings were damaged, some of the medical facility's buildings were destroyed, and windows and glass were smashed. Health Minister Viktor Liashko said that the Russian strike damaged the toxicology and oncology departments, intensive care, and operating rooms.