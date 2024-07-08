Ruscists attacked toxicology department of Okhmatdyt, where children were receiving dialysis, there are dead - Liashko. VIDEO

On 8 July, a Russian strike on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital damaged the toxicology and oncology departments, intensive care and operating departments.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Health Minister Viktor Liashko during a telethon.

He stressed that surgeries were ongoing in the hospital's operating rooms at the time of the strike.

"We managed to save everyone in the operating theatres and intensive care units. We are calmly bringing them down and, in coordination with the Kyiv Emergency Medical Service, transporting the children. The priority is for those who are on artificial lung ventilation, who need oxygen assistance, or who cannot live without power," Lyashko said.

He did not rule out the possibility that there might be people under the rubble, and that there might be victims.

"Unfortunately, there are victims, according to preliminary information. The connection is not good, and it may not be. This is a toxicology building where children were receiving dialysis, that is, an artificial kidney was working," the Health Minister said.

The Minister stressed that the priority is to evacuate patients to places where there is access to artificial lung ventilation (ALV) and oxygen. This is critical to save the lives of children who depend on this equipment.

"The emergency response is now underway. We can see the building where the toxicology department used to be, where children were on dialysis and where the laboratory was operating. The State Emergency Service is helping us here, as they were the first to clear the rubble. We will understand in a certain period of time who was evacuated by the ambulance and who could potentially be under the rubble.

The heads of each branch are working. The operational headquarters is working, we will report everything. The main thing is not to panic and help save as many lives as possible," said the Health Minister.

Read more: Explosions occurred in Kyiv: debris fell in three districts, 7 dead and 11 injured (updated)

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that explosions occurred in Kyiv: debris fell in 3 districts, there was a fire. It was also noted that an explosion occurred in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv.

As reported, on the morning of 8 July, the occupiers launched missiles at the territory of Ukraine, with the main impact on Kyiv and Dnipro.

According to Zelensky, the enemy has launched more than 40 missiles of various types today. Later, it became known that the premises of the Okhmatdyt hospital in Kyiv had been hit, and there was damage.

Zelenskyy also said that there may be people under the rubble of the hospital, and the exact number of injured and dead is unknown.