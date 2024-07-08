Zelenskyy on hit to Okhmatdyt: There are people under rubble, exact number of wounded and dead is unknown. VIDEO

The Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv was damaged by a Russian strike.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote about this in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

He emphasises that it is one of the most important children's hospitals not only in Ukraine but also in Europe. "Okhmatdyt has saved and restored health to thousands of children.

"Now the hospital has been damaged by a Russian strike, there are people under the rubble, the exact number of wounded and dead is unknown. Now everyone is helping to clear the rubble: doctors and ordinary people. Russia cannot help but know where its missiles are flying, and it must be held fully accountable for all its crimes: against people, against children, against humanity in general. It is very important that the world does not remain silent about this and that everyone sees what Russia is and what it is doing," the Head of State emphasised.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that explosions occurred in Kyiv: debris fell in 3 districts, there was a fire. It was also noted that an explosion occurred in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv.

As reported, on the morning of 8 July, the occupiers launched missiles at the territory of Ukraine, with the main impact on Kyiv and Dnipro.

According to Zelenskyy, the enemy launched more than 40 missiles of various types today. Later, it became known that the premises of the Okhmadiyat in Kyiv had been hit, and there was damage.