Okhmatdyt Hospital in Kyiv is hit, there are destructions (updated)

In Kyiv, a Russian attack hit one of the premises of a children's medical institution.

This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"One of the premises of a children's medical institution was hit," he said.

No further information is available at this time.

"In Shevchenkivskyi district, the Okhmadyt children's hospital was damaged, there are destructions," the KCMA later clarified.

The aftermath of the strike is being posted on social media, but Censor.NET will not publish videos and photos until official comments are available.

Later, Klitschko said that patients who were treated at the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital, which was hit by a Russian missile today, would be transferred to other hospitals in the capital.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that explosions occurred in Kyiv: debris fell in 3 districts, and there was a fire. It was also noted that an explosion occurred in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv.

As reported, in the morning of 8 July, the occupiers launched missiles at the territory of Ukraine, with the main attack on Kyiv and Dnipro.