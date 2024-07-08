Explosions occurred in Kyiv: 22 dead and 72 injured, debris falling is recorded in three districts (updated)

Several explosions occurred in Kyiv on the morning of 8 July.

"Explosions in Kyiv! More details later. Do not leave the shelters," said Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Earlier, he reported on the work of air defence forces in the Kyiv suburbs.

"Calling medics to Solomianskyi district. The team is on its way," Klitschko later clarified.

"As a result of a missile strike on Kyiv, debris was recorded falling in the Solomianskyi district of the capital. Emergency services are on their way to the scene. Information on the damage and casualties is being clarified," the KCMA said.

According to the Suspilne TV channel, explosions are heard in Kyiv again.

"Air defence is operating in the capital. Stay in shelters until the air raid is over," the KCMA later clarified.

"As a result of a missile strike on Kyiv, debris fell in Solomianskyi, Dniprovskyi and Holosiivskyi districts. Preliminary, there is a fire. Information on the damage and casualties is being updated. Stay in shelters until the end of the day," said Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, at 10.48 a.m.

"Rocket fragments fell in Dniprovskyi and Solomianskyi districts. There is a call for services in Holosiivskyi district. Emergency crews are on their way," Klitschko said at 10:51 a.m.

According to Klitschko, three victims are currently known. One of them was hospitalised. Two were treated on the spot. The information about one victim is being checked.

"Preliminary data: an office building was damaged in Solomianskyi district; in Holosiivskyi district, debris fell near a residential building; in Dniprovskyi district, debris is burning in a residential building; in Darnytskyi district, a private house was damaged; in Desnianskyi district, a house is on fire," the KCMA press service said.

All operational services are working on the ground.

"There are already 9 victims in different districts of the capital. Six of them have been hospitalised," the mayor said at 11:23 am.

"As of this minute, 5 people have been reported dead. The information is being clarified," the KCMA said later.

"Unfortunately, the number of victims is increasing. We already know about 11 victims. 8 of them are in hospitals," Klitschko said.

"Updates. As of this minute, seven people have been confirmed dead," the KCMA added at 11:54 a.m.

Ukraine's Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that seven people were killed and 25 injured in Kyiv.

The Prosecutor General's Office clarified that as of 12:40 a.m., nine people were killed and 33 wounded in the Russian attack on Kyiv.

The KCMA press service clarified that as of 13:16, 10 people were killed and 35 injured in the capital as a result of the missile attack.

"The death toll from the enemy attack on Kyiv has risen to 15. Also, as of 14:00, 37 people have been reported injured," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

As of 14:54, 17 people were killed and 41 injured in the capital as a result of the missile strike, the MIA said.

"As of 3:30 p.m., 20 people were killed and 61 others were injured in Kyiv. In particular, 2 people died and 10 others were injured on the territory of the Okhmatdyt children's hospital. Four people were rescued, including 3 children," the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported.

"As of 4:30 p.m., the liquidation of the aftermath of today's attack is still underway in three districts of Kyiv - Dniprovskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Solomianskyi. As a result of the hostile attack in the capital, 21 people were killed, 65 were injured, and 7 people were rescued," the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported.

"UPD: In total, 22 people died in Kyiv, 72 were injured," the SES updated the data.