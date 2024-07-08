Consequences of the Russian missile attack on Kyiv. PHOTOS

On the morning of 8 July, Russian invaders launched a massive missile attack on Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the KCMA press service.

Earlier it was reported that a residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv was also hit by a Russian missile attack.

Massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine: 20 people are killed, about 50 more are wounded - Interior Ministry






















