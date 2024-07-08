Residential building in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district was hit: one entranceway was destroyed, residents are being evacuated. VIDEO

A residential building in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district was hit by a Russian missile attack on the morning of 8 July.

This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko in his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"A residential building in Shevchenkivskyi district was hit. Entrances were damaged. One of them is destroyed. Residents are being evacuated," he said.

Later, Klitschko said that one entrance to a residential building in Syrka street was completely destroyed. Several others were severely damaged.

"Now rescuers are trying to get people out of the rubble. They can hear their voices. Other residents have been evacuated. The house opposite is also damaged," he said.

Russian missile attack on Ukraine on 8 July

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that explosions occurred in Kyiv: debris fell in 3 districts, there was a fire. It was also noted that an explosion occurred in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv.

As reported, on the morning of 8 July, the occupiers launched missiles at the territory of Ukraine, with the main impact on Kyiv and Dnipro.

According to Zelensky, the enemy has launched more than 40 missiles of various types today. Later, it became known that the premises of the Okhmatdyt hospital in Kyiv had been hit, and there was damage.

In Kryvyi Rih, 10 people were killed and more than 30 injured.

