Massive rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih: several hits, 11 dead, over 40 wounded, some seriously

Today, on 8 July, Russian troops launched a massive missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was announced in the telegram channel by the head of the Kryvyi Rih city military administration Oleksandr Vilkul, Censor.NET reports.

"Several hits. Including the administrative building of an industrial enterprise. We are working to eliminate the consequences. Preliminary: 10 dead, 31 wounded are already in hospital, 10 of them are seriously injured. All emergency, municipal and medical units are working," Vilkul said.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that explosions occurred in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, on the morning of 8 July.

"The number of wounded in Kryvyi Rih is growing. There are 37 wounded now," said Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

"We continue to eliminate the consequences of the enemy missile attack. We have finished extinguishing the fire and are starting to clear the rubble. As of now, there are 10 dead - 6 women, 4 men. 41 injured, including 9 seriously," Vilkul added at 1 pm.

Later, the State Emergency Service reported that an enterprise in Kryvyi Rih was destroyed. A fire broke out, which has already been extinguished by rescuers.

"Unfortunately, 11 people were killed in the region, and more than 40 others sustained injuries of varying severity," the rescuers said.