Air alert all over Ukraine, there is threat to Kyiv region, Kyiv, Kryvyi Rih and Dnipro, enemy has launched "Kinzhal" (updated)

On the morning of 8 July, an air alert was declared in Kyiv and throughout Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the online air alert map.

The current alert map is as follows:

According to the Air Force, the alert was issued due to the threat of ballistic missile attacks from the south!

"A missile in Mykolaiv region in the north-western direction. Heading for Voznesensk!" the statement reads.

"A missile in Chernihiv region in the southwestern direction!" the Air Force added.

"Kropyvnytskyi - take cover!" the statement reads.

"More high-speed targets in Kirovohrad region in the northwestern direction!" the Air Force added at 10.03 a.m.

"MiG-31K take-off has been spotted!" the message, published at 10.06 a.m., reads.

"Missiles in the north of Kyiv region in a westerly direction," the Air Force said.

"Another group of missiles in Chernihiv region, heading southwest," the Air Force said at 10.10 a.m.

"Missiles in Cherkasy region, heading for Bila Tserkva district!" the Air Force added.

"Missile in the north of Zhytomyr region in a westerly direction!" the Air Force added.

"A missile across Sumy region in the direction of Poltava region!" the Air Force said at 10.20am.

"Threat to Kyiv region! Kyiv - take cover!" the statement added.

"A missile in the Rivne region in the south-western direction!" the statement reads.

"A missile is in the north of Vinnytsia region, heading west!" the statement added.

"'Kinzhal' in Sumy region!" the Air Force warns.

"Through Chernihiv region in a southwestern direction!" the Air Force said.

"The missile in Zhytomyr region has changed its course to Kyiv region!" the Air Force informs at 10.33 am.

"The missile is heading south-west in Cherkasy region!" the Air Force added.

At 10.37 a.m., the Air Force reported that missiles were moving in the direction of Kryvyi Rih and Dnipro.

"Kyiv - stay in shelters!" the Air Force again emphasise.