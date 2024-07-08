Air alert was announced throughout Ukraine (updated)

On the morning of 8 July 2024, an air alert was declared throughout Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

An air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine due to the take-off of a MiG-31K aircraft, a carrier of the Kinzhal missiles, to Russia.

"Attention! Missile danger throughout Ukraine! The take-off of 5 Tu-95s from the Olenya airfield (Murmansk region, Russia) has been detected," the air force warned.

At 7.43 a.m., the Air Force reported that the MiG-31K threat had been eliminated. However, in a number of regions, the threat of using air strikes against the frontline areas continues