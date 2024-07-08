Explosions occurred in Kryvyi Rih
An explosion occurred in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro region, on the morning of 8 July.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.
The Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks from the south.
The Russian occupiers launched several air targets at the regions of Ukraine.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password