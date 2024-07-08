Explosions occurred in Kryvyi Rih

An explosion occurred in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro region, on the morning of 8 July.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

The Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks from the south.

The Russian occupiers launched several air targets at the regions of Ukraine.

See more: Three people were injured in RF attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: Food warehouse was hit in Kryvyi Rih, houses, gas pipelines and power lines were damaged in Nikopol district. PHOTOS