Three people were injured in RF attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: Food warehouse was hit in Kryvyi Rih, houses, gas pipelines and power lines were damaged in Nikopol district. PHOTOS

Today, on June 21, Russians attacked Kryvyi Rih and Nikopol district with a missile, heavy artillery, kamikaze drones and dropped ammunition from a UAV.

This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"In the afternoon, the enemy fired a missile at a food warehouse in Kryvyi Rih. The fire that broke out at the site of the hit was extinguished. According to the updated information, two men aged 60 and 22 were injured. Their condition is satisfactory. They received help on the spot," the statement said.

See more: Ukrainian troops destroy enemy "shahed" over Dnipropetrovsk region at night, aggressor attacks Nikopol district again. PHOTOS

It is also reported that Russian troops carried out 15 attacks on Nikopol region during the day. They fired more than 5 times from heavy artillery, attacked with 8 kamikaze drones, and dropped ammunition from a UAV. It was loud in Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrov and Myrove communities.



A 71-year-old woman was wounded in the shelling and will be treated at home.

In addition, the aggressor attacked the infrastructure, including residential buildings.



Thus, 12 private houses and the same number of outbuildings were damaged. A garage, cars, two gas pipelines, and power lines were damaged.

See more: Number of casualties in Nikopol shelling rises to three. PHOTOS















