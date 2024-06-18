ENG
Ukrainian troops destroy enemy "shahed" over Dnipropetrovsk region at night, aggressor attacks Nikopol district again. PHOTOS

Air defence forces shot down an enemy shakhed over the Dniprovsky district. At night, Russians shelled Nikopol district again.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

"At night in Dniprovskyi district, a unit of the Eastern air command destroyed an enemy shahed. But the Russian attack did not go without consequences. Three private houses and two cars were damaged. A fire broke out and was quickly extinguished," the statement said.

Russian invaders do not stop attacking Nikopol district. Last night, they attacked with artillery and kamikaze drones.

"It was loud in the district centre and the Marhanets community. A five-storey building, 6 private houses and a power line were damaged. No one was killed or injured," said Lysak.

