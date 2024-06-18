Consequences of hostile shelling in Kherson region. PHOTOS

Russians shelled 17 settlements in the Kherson region yesterday, killing two men.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Kherson region.

On the morning of 17 June, Russian military personnel attacked a civilian car in Osokorivka with an FPV drone. An explosion in the car killed the 49-year-old driver and destroyed the vehicle.

Two residential buildings were damaged in Havrylivka as a result of artillery shelling. In Antonivka, three private houses were damaged by mortar fire. In the afternoon, the Russian military attacked Stanislav with a drone. A car was damaged as a result of the explosion of a dropped munition.

The enemy also dropped explosive devices from a drone on Shyroka Balka, damaging a private house and garage. The Russian military carried out air strikes with nine guided bombs on the settlements of the Dariievka and Tiahynka communities, fortunately, there were no casualties.

During the day, the Russian army used artillery, mortars and drones to attack residential areas of Kherson. In the evening, a 68-year-old man was killed in a park in the city's Dniprovskyi district during an artillery shelling, and two apartment buildings were damaged by shells.

