ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11577 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine
753 0

Consequences of hostile shelling in Kherson region. PHOTOS

Russians shelled 17 settlements in the Kherson region yesterday, killing two men.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Kherson region.

On the morning of 17 June, Russian military personnel attacked a civilian car in Osokorivka with an FPV drone. An explosion in the car killed the 49-year-old driver and destroyed the vehicle.

Two residential buildings were damaged in Havrylivka as a result of artillery shelling. In Antonivka, three private houses were damaged by mortar fire. In the afternoon, the Russian military attacked Stanislav with a drone. A car was damaged as a result of the explosion of a dropped munition.

The enemy also dropped explosive devices from a drone on Shyroka Balka, damaging a private house and garage. The Russian military carried out air strikes with nine guided bombs on the settlements of the Dariievka and Tiahynka communities, fortunately, there were no casualties.

During the day, the Russian army used artillery, mortars and drones to attack residential areas of Kherson. In the evening, a 68-year-old man was killed in a park in the city's Dniprovskyi district during an artillery shelling, and two apartment buildings were damaged by shells.

See more: Consequences of Russian Federation’s strike on Burhunka in Kherson region. PHOTO

Обстріли Херсонщини 17 червня
Обстріли Херсонщини 17 червня
Обстріли Херсонщини 17 червня
Обстріли Херсонщини 17 червня
Обстріли Херсонщини 17 червня
Обстріли Херсонщини 17 червня

Author: 

shoot out (13264) Kherson (1147) Khersonska region (2088)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 