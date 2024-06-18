ENG
Consequences of Russian Federation’s strike on Burhunka in Kherson region. PHOTO

The Russian occupiers dropped a guided aerial bomb on Burhunka in the Tiahyn community of Kherson region around midnight.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

The strike destroyed roofs, walls, and smashed windows.

There were no civilian casualties.

In total, the occupants dropped thirteen aerial bombs and unguided missiles on the settlements of Kherson region yesterday.

