Ruscists attacked car with FPV drone in Osokorivka, Kherson region: Man was killed. PHOTOS

In the morning, Russian occupation forces attacked a car with an FPV drone in Osokorivka, Kherson region.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Alexander Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

"The strike killed a local resident born in 1974," the statement said.

Khersonska region (2088)
