One person injured as result of Russian shelling of Antonivka village in Kherson region

On 16 June, Russian troops shelled the village of Antonivka in the Kherson region and wounded one person.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram channel of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

"A local resident was injured as a result of the Russian shelling of Antonivka. During the enemy attack, she was in the yard of her own house," the message says.

It is noted that the 46-year-old woman was diagnosed with explosive and red-brain injuries, as well as contusion.

Doctors treated her on the spot. The victim refused to be hospitalised.