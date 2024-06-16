ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11554 visitors online
News
362 0

One person injured as result of Russian shelling of Antonivka village in Kherson region

Обстріл Херсонщини 16 червня

On 16 June, Russian troops shelled the village of Antonivka in the Kherson region and wounded one person.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram channel of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

"A local resident was injured as a result of the Russian shelling of Antonivka. During the enemy attack, she was in the yard of her own house," the message says.

See more: Enemy hit village in Donetsk region: 7 wounded, among them children. PHOTO

It is noted that the 46-year-old woman was diagnosed with explosive and red-brain injuries, as well as contusion.

Doctors treated her on the spot. The victim refused to be hospitalised.

Author: 

shoot out (13250) Khersonska region (2086)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 