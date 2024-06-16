Enemy hit village in Donetsk region: 7 wounded, among them children. PHOTO

Today, on 16 June 2024, the Russian army attacked the village of Nova Poltavka, Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

As noted, the munition hit the territory of the private sector. As a result of the occupiers' attack on the peaceful settlement, seven neighbors sustained injuries of varying severity.

"Four women and a man were taken to a hospital. Also, two brothers aged 4 and 7, who were in the yard of a residential building during the shelling, were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds. All the victims are being provided with qualified medical care," the statement said.

According to the prosecutor's office, the damaged objects include private households and cars. The type of weapon is currently being established.

Under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in the criminal proceedings on the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).