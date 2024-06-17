Number of casualties in Nikopol shelling rises to three. PHOTOS

On 17 June, Russians attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with various types of weapons and wounded three people.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

"Three people were injured. These are the updated data on the results of the shelling of Nikopol. Among the victims is a 71-year-old woman. All patients were provided with medical aid. They will be treated on an outpatient basis," he said.

In addition to the district centre, the Russians also attacked the Marhanets community. They used kamikaze drones and dropped ammunition from UAVs.

As Censor.NET reported, earlier the Russian occupiers shelled Nikopol with artillery, injuring two women.





