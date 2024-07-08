"Okhmatdyt" on aftermath of attack: hospital buildings are damaged, medical facilities are destroyed. PHOTOS

Today, on 8 July, in the morning, the Russian aggressor launched a missile attack on the largest children's specialised hospital in Ukraine, Okhmatdyt, in Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the Okhmatdyt National Specialized Hospital.

As noted, the hospital buildings were damaged, some buildings of the medical institution were destroyed, windows and glass were smashed, and there were injured.

"The relevant services are now working on the spot to eliminate the consequences, help patients and staff. More details to follow," the hospital said.

PHOTOS

































Earlier, Censor.NET reported that explosions occurred in Kyiv: debris fell in 3 districts, there was a fire. It was also noted that an explosion occurred in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv.

As reported, on the morning of 8 July, the occupiers launched missiles at the territory of Ukraine, with the main impact on Kyiv and Dnipro.

According to Zelenskyy, the enemy launched more than 40 missiles of various types today. Later, it became known that the premises of the Okhmadyt in Kyiv had been hit, and there was damage.

Zelensky also said that there may be people under the rubble of the hospital, and the exact number of injured and dead is unknown.