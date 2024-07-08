Aftermath of strike at Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv has been damaged after a Russian attack, with people trapped under the rubble, and patients being evacuated to other hospitals in the city.

According to Censor.NET, a correspondent of Ukrainska Pravda, Bohdan Kutepov, took photos showing the extent of the destruction.













Read more: Okhmadyt premises hit in Kyiv, destruction caused

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that explosions occurred in Kyiv: debris fell in 3 districts, there was a fire. It was also noted that an explosion occurred in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv.

As reported, on the morning of 8 July, the occupiers launched missiles at the territory of Ukraine, with the main impact on Kyiv and Dnipro.

According to Zelenskyy, the enemy launched more than 40 missiles of various types today. Later it became known that the premises of the Okhmadyt in Kyiv had been hit, and there was damage.

Zelenskyy also said that there may be people under the rubble of the hospital, and the exact number of injured and dead is unknown.

PHOTO: Bogdan Kutepov