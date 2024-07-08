Enemy has launched more than 40 missiles of various types today - Zelenskyy. PHOTO

Russian terrorists have again massively attacked Ukraine with missiles.

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, different cities were under attack: Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk, Kramatorsk.

"More than 40 missiles of various types. Residential buildings, infrastructure and a children's hospital have been damaged. All services are involved to save as many people as possible. And the whole world must use all its determination to finally put an end to Russian strikes. Killing is what Putin is all about. Only together can we bring real peace and security," Zelenskyy emphasises.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that explosions occurred in Kyiv: debris fell in 3 districts, there was a fire. It was also noted that an explosion occurred in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv.

As reported, on the morning of 8 July, the occupiers launched missiles at the territory of Ukraine, with the main impact on Kyiv and Dnipro.