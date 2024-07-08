Preliminary, Russia struck Okhmatdyt with X-101 missile - SSU. PHOTOS

The SSU classified the Russian attack on the National Children's Specialised Hospital Okhmatdyt as a war crime and opened a criminal investigation into the matter.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

What did the enemy use to hit the children's hospital?

According to preliminary data from SSU investigators, the occupiers used an X-101 strategic cruise missile to fire on the medical facility.

"Relevant evidence has already been found at the site of the tragedy: in particular, fragments of the rear body of the X-101 missile with a serial number and part of the rudder of the same missile," the statement said.

Read more: Massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine: 20 people are killed, about 50 more are wounded - Interior Ministry

Maliuk about the attack on Okhmatdyt

"The Security Service will do everything possible to ensure that the enemy feels the maximum retribution for each of its war crimes, including today's attack on Ukraine. This retribution will be both legal and moral. A terrorist state is not an abstract concept. There are specific names of murderers. And nothing will save them from justice," said SSU Head Vasyl Maliuk.

Consequences of the Russian attack on Okhmatdyt

As of 13:50 on 8 July, two hospital staff members were killed and seven people were injured, including at least two children, as a result of an enemy "arrival".













The SSU investigative team, together with the National Police and other relevant services, continues to work at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing in the framework of the criminal proceedings initiated by the Security Service of Ukraine under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder).