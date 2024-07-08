More than 600 patients are evacuated from Okhmatdyt, more than 50 people are wounded, including 7 children - Liashko

More than 600 patients were evacuated from the largest multi-field children's hospital in Ukraine, Okhmatdyt, 100 of them to other hospitals, 50 people were injured, including 7 children.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, Health Minister Viktor Liashko said this at a briefing.

"We have more than 50 wounded, two of them are seriously injured, 40 medical workers have suffered varying degrees of severity. Now we know about 7 wounded children, their lives are not in danger.... We have evacuated over 600 patients, more than 100 to other healthcare facilities," said Liashko.

Read more: Five buildings of Okhmatdyt damaged, evacuation of patients continues - Liashko

The minister said that the shelling killed Svitlana Lukianchuk, a doctor at the dialysis unit, who was helping to evacuate patients on dialysis.

He informed that the attack damaged 4 medical and one administrative building of the hospital.

The main task, he said, was to ensure the evacuation of patients on life support devices in conditions when the hospital had no electricity or oxygen supply for safety reasons.

He noted that the patients were evacuated to intensive care units, oncohematology and neurosurgery departments. In particular, the patients of the Okhmatdyt were taken in by the National Cancer Institute, the Institute of Neurosurgery of the National Academy of Medical Sciences, and other medical institutions of the city.

Watch more: Ruscists attacked toxicology department of Okhmatdyt, where children were receiving dialysis, there are dead - Liashko. VIDEO

Okhmatdyt doctors also accompany the evacuated patients and monitor their condition and treatment. "Ukrzaliznytsia is helping with the transportation of patients who have arrived for scheduled treatment but have not yet started it.

According to Liashko, the main therapeutic and surgical treatment has been transferred to two regional hospitals. Information on where to apply for this medical care will be announced separately.

The heads of all hospital departments are currently assessing the damage.

Read more: On behalf of President, Government is considering new locations for relocation of Okhmatdyt employees and patients - Shmyhal

In total, the hospital treated about 700 patients.

Massive shelling of Ukraine on July 8

On the morning of July 8, Russian troops carried out a massive missile attack on Ukraine. The invaders fired more than 40 missiles of various types at Ukraine. In particular, Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk, and Kramatorsk.

In Kyiv, residential buildings, infrastructure, and two children's hospitals, including the largest children's hospital in Ukraine, Okhmatdyt, were damaged.

As of 7:00 p.m., it is known that 23 people were killed and 63 people were injured.

In Kryvyi Rih, a missile hit a business and a residential building. According to the latest reports, 11 people were killed and more than 40 others were injured with varying degrees of severity.

In Dnipro, there were hits in two districts: a service station was damaged in one location, and a high-rise building in the other. One person is known to have been killed, and there are injured.